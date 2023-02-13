Periscope Capital Cuts Stake in Coliseum Acquisition Ordinary Share (MITA)

Fintel reports that Periscope Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.48MM shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Class A Ordinary Share (MITA). This represents 3.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.81MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coliseum Acquisition Ordinary Share. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITA is 0.21%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.08% to 12,250K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,499K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 1,475K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 94.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITA by 2,503.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 714K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 15.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITA by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 688K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 660K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

