Peripheral euro area bond yields rise on ECB balance sheet reduction worries

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Peripheral euro zone government bonds underperformed their peers on Monday, hurt by talk that European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are likely to kick off a debate next month about reducing the central bank's balance sheet.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 6.5 basis points (bps) to 4.083%, its highest since mid-June, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widening to 237 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields rose respectively by 5 and 7 bps. ES10YT=RR, PT10YT=RR

ECB policymakers are likely to debate a whittling down of the Bank's 4-trillion-euro bond pile, four sources told Reuters in a report published on Friday, with some hoping for a decision in December.

"(Italian) BTPs seem most at risk from passive APP QT (Asset Purchase Programme quantitative tightening) and higher supply on fiscal measures to combat energy prices," Citi analysts said in a research note.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

