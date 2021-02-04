Perion (PERI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Perion Network PERI is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 9.



For the quarter, the company projects revenues between $110 million and $115 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $111.8 million, indicating growth of 42.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 5 cents per share over the past 30 days to 18 cents. The estimate suggests a year-over-year fall of 18.2%.



Notably, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 102.1%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Perion’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from significant momentum in the advertising business and synergies from the acquisitions completed by the company in 2020.



Resurgence in advertising spending has renewed traction in the digital advertising market, which is anticipated to have fueled top-line growth during the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, strong customer acceptance of Connected television (CTV), Full-Funnel solution and video offerings is likely to have to been a major growth driver. Notably, the company added 20 new CTV customers in the quarter under review, taking the total CTV customers to 64.



Apart from this, the company renewed its strategic partnership with Microsoft MSFT for four years. The deal is likely to have boosted publisher engagement on Perion’s search technology division, CodeFuel, thereby aiding growth in the search advertising business.



In addition, higher-than-anticipated synergies from the acquisitions of ContentIQ and Pub Ocean, which were concluded in 2020, are anticipated to have to have been conducive to overall revenue growth in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, in the third quarter of 2020, Perion’s advertising revenues were $37.9 million, surging 75.8% year over year. This upswing was primarily driven by 200% revenue growth in CTV offering, along with solid contributions from the integration of ContentIQ and Pub Ocean.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Perion Network has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

