Perion (PERI) Launches SORT Campaign, Keeps 2022 View Intact

Perion Network PERI recently announced the launch of an integrated campaign to raise awareness about its proprietary SORT platform. This cookie-less solution enhances privacy for users.



Perion also announced that it is keeping its 2022 guidance unchanged, given robust performance in the first half of the year. The company still expects revenues between $620 million and $640 million, indicating 32% year-over-year growth at the mid point. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $98 million and $102 million, indicating 44% year-over-year growth at mid point.



Addition of the cookie-less SORT technology bodes well for Perion as it will help the company attract privacy-conscious users. SORT leverages machine learning to analyze millions of data combinations to create cookie-less targeting groups. The technology enables advertisers to reach audiences without browser and device limitations.

What Awaits Perion Shares in 2022?

Perion shares have been down 19.8% on a year-to-date basis outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector, which was down 30.1%.



Israel-based Perion delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers in North America, Europe and internationally. Perion’s top-line growth is riding on strong contributions from Video and CTV, including Vidazoo, significant growth in average deal size, revenue retention, and continued growth in the daily average number of monetizable searches.



Perion is riding on strong advertising revenue growth. Recovery in advertiser spending and a spike in e-commerce-related ad spending are key catalysts. Perion is expected to benefit from the robust performance of its Search business, driven by strong advertiser demand.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch Out For

Perion currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings is currently pegged at 41 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. For 2022, the consensus mark remains unchanged at $1.77 per share over the same timeframe.



The consensus mark for Perion’s second-quarter 2022 revenues is currently pegged at $146.50 million, suggesting 33.57% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. For 2022, the consensus estimate is $630.11 million, indicating 31.69% growth from the figure reported in 2021.



