Perion Network reports Q3 EPS 23c, consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $102.2M, consensus $100.04M. “Third-quarter results were in line with our expectations as we continue to capitalize on the strength of DOOH, Retail Media, and CTV,” commented Tal Jacobson, Perion’s CEO. “All three growth engines delivered strong results in the quarter, signaling that our multi-channel strategy is gaining traction with advertisers who trust us to activate their messages across all screens and formats. DOOH, Retail Media and CTV are leading today’s industry trends, and we are committed to developing and introducing new innovative omni-channel solutions that position Perion at the forefront of these high-growth areas.”

