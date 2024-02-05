Perion Network (PERI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Perion Network PERI is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 7.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $233.11 million, suggesting an increase of 11.18% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings stands at 97 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days, calling for an increase of 7.78% from the year-ago quarter’s figures.



Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.20%.

Perion Network Ltd Price and EPS Surprise

Perion Network Ltd price-eps-surprise | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

Perion’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its digital advertising industry, driven by its strong technology infrastructure and diversified product portfolio.



Strength across high-margin segments, like Display and Search Advertising, is expected to have aided Perion’s top line. Moreover, growth opportunities in the U.S. search advertising market are expected to have been a significant positive.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of Display Advertising and Search Advertising is pegged at $136 million and $98 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 9.7% and 14%, respectively.



Perion's Display Advertising revenue is likely to have benefited from increased adoption of its video and Connected TV solutions, alongside higher spending from SORT customers.

PERI emphasizes its growth through technological innovation, utilizing advanced data and AI for targeted advertising across various channels, including CTV, display, video, social, digital, out-of-home and audio.



The recent launch of WAVE, a dynamic audio ad solution powered by generative AI, is likely to have aided the company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Additionally, increasing privacy concerns are expected to have driven the demand for SORT, contributing to the company's revenue growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Perion Network has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



BlackLine BL has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BlackLine is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13. BL’s shares have gained 10.09% in the past six months.



Monday.com MNDY has an Earnings ESP of +18.36% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Monday.com is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 12. MNDY shares have gained 31.4% in the past six months.



Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Twilo is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. TWLO’s shares have gained 15% in the past six months.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.