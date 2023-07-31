Perion Network (PERI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Perion Network PERI is slated to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $176 million, suggesting an increase of 20.01% from the year-ago quarter, in line with the company’s preliminary estimates.



The consensus mark for earnings stands at 71 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 39.22% from the year-ago quarter.



Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.32%.

Perion Network Ltd Price and EPS Surprise

Perion Network Ltd price-eps-surprise | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

Perion’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its diversified revenue base.



Revenues from high-margin business segments like Display Advertising and Search Advertising increased 16% and 15%, respectively. This trend is expected to have continued in the second quarter of 2023.



Perion’s Display Advertising revenues are expected to reflect benefits from the rising adoption of the company’s video and CTV solutions. Higher SORT customer spending is also expected to have aided top-line growth.



Moreover, the growing requirement for privacy is expected to have kept demand for SORT, thereby driving the company’s top-line growth. In first-quarter 2023, the number of SORT customers increased by 48.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



Perion has an Earnings ESP of +5.14% and a Zacks Rank #2 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Itron ITRI has an Earnings ESP of +7.61% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Itron shares have gained 51.1% year to date. ITRI is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.



Super Micro Computer SMCI has an Earnings ESP of +15.84% and a Zacks Rank of 1, at present.



Super Micro shares have surged 307.4% year to date. SMCI is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 8.



Vertiv VRT has an Earnings ESP of +4.65% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Vertiv shares have gained 90.3% in the year-to-date period. VRT is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.