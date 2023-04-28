Perion Network (PERI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Perion Network PERI is slated to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 3.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share. The figure indicates a rise of 57.58% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues stands at $141.7 million, suggesting an increase of 13.03% from the year-ago quarter.



Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 31.72%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

Perion’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its diversified revenue base.



High-margin business segments like Display Advertising and Search Advertising accounted for 59% and 41% of revenues in fourth-quarter 2022, respectively. This trend is expected to have continued in the first quarter of 2023.



Perion’s Display Advertising revenues are expected to reflect benefits from the rising adoption of the company’s video and CTV solutions.



PERI’s ability to expose all its assets to Vidazoo and use it as a delivered

video solution and introduce the video platform to Perion’s publisher network created significant synergy dollars during 2022. This is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the quarter under review.



Moreover, the growing requirement for privacy is expected to have kept demand for SORT, thereby driving the company’s top-line growth. In fourth-quarter 2022, the number of SORT customers rose to 191, up 36% sequentially.



Perion’s performance is likely to have gained from its continued investments to build its central intelligent hub, which aids in connecting all assets and demand and supply data regarding it in one single database, which, in turn, increases operational efficiency. This is expected to get reflected in the company’s EBITDA numbers in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, challenging macroeconomic conditions, unfavorable forex and rising interest rates are expected to have hurt the company’s top-line growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Perion has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



DigitalOcean shares have declined 23.2% in the past year. DOCN is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.



Bill Holdings, Inc. BILL has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Bill Holdings, Inc. shares have fallen 57.1% in the past year. Bill Holdings is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4.



Ceridian HCM CDAY has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Ceridian shares have gained 14.2% in the past year. CDAY is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

