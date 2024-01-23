Perion Network (PERI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $29.79, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had lost 0.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Perion Network will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.97, showcasing a 7.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $233.11 million, showing a 11.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Perion Network. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Perion Network is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Perion Network's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.75.

Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Content industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.01.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

