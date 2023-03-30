Perion Network (PERI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed at $38.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had gained 14.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Perion Network will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Perion Network is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $141.65 million, up 13.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $730.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.91% and +14.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Perion Network is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.89, so we one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

