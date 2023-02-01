Perion Network (PERI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $33.47, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 33.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.

Perion Network will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 59.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $205.07 million, up 29.81% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Perion Network is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.73, so we one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

