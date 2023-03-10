Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $33.91, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 10.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Perion Network is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $141.65 million, up 13.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $730.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.91% and +14.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19% higher within the past month. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Perion Network's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.82, so we one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PERI's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.