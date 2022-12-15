Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $25.50, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.49% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had lost 0.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Perion Network will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $201.65 million, up 27.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $632.34 million. These totals would mark changes of +115.69% and +32.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Perion Network is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Perion Network has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.86.

Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.