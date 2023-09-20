Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $30.93, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had lost 6.53% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 24.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $184.48 million, up 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

PERI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $741.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.74% and +15.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Perion Network is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Perion Network currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.34, so we one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.