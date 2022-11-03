Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed at $21.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 8.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158 million, up 30.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $632.54 million. These totals would mark changes of +100.98% and +32.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.3% higher. Perion Network currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Perion Network is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.13, so we one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PERI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

