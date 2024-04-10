Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $13.10, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

The digital media company's shares have seen a decrease of 42.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Perion Network in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.61, reflecting a 1.67% increase from the same quarter last year.

PERI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $869.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.3% and +17.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Perion Network boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Perion Network is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.83.

Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.18 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Content industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.