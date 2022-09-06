Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $20.25, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had lost 3.2% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $155.15 million, up 28.19% from the year-ago period.

PERI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $629.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.33% and +31.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Perion Network is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Perion Network's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.39.

Also, we should mention that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PERI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.