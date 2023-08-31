Perion Network (PERI) Price Target Increased by 6.18% to 42.50

The average one-year price target for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) has been revised to 42.50 / share. This is an increase of 6.18% from the prior estimate of 40.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.67% from the latest reported closing price of 33.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perion Network. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERI is 0.27%, a decrease of 26.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.75% to 31,927K shares. The put/call ratio of PERI is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,321K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing an increase of 52.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 30.24% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 2,028K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares, representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 17.54% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,959K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 17.30% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,937K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,468K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Perion Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently 'Capture and Convince' users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television - or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.