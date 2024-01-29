Perion Network (PERI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.20, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.12%.

The digital media company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Perion Network in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $233.11 million, up 11.18% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Perion Network. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Perion Network is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Perion Network is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.88 of its industry.

Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Content industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.