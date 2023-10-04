Perion Network (PERI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed at $30.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.03% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had lost 10.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Perion Network will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.76, signifying a 24.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $184.48 million, indicating a 16.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

PERI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $741.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.74% and +15.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Perion Network currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Perion Network is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.44, so one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 189, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.