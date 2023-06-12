Perion Network (PERI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $33.71, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 1.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 23.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $169.81 million, up 15.78% from the year-ago period.

PERI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $734.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.98% and +14.73%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Perion Network is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Perion Network's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.46.

We can also see that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

