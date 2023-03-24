Perion Network (PERI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $38.28, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had gained 12.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 57.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.65 million, up 13.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $730.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.91% and +14.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Perion Network's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.89, which means Perion Network is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.57 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PERI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.