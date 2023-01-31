Perion Network (PERI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed at $33.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had gained 32.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Perion Network will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $205.07 million, up 29.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Perion Network's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.35.

Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.