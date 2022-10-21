Perion Network (PERI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $23.45, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had gained 12.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158 million, up 30.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $632.54 million. These totals would mark changes of +100.98% and +32.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.3% higher. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Perion Network has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.33, so we one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



