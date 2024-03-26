Perion Network (PERI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the latest trading day at $22.45, indicating a +0.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.42%.

The the stock of digital media company has fallen by 1.98% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Perion Network in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 1.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $176.04 million, up 21.28% from the year-ago period.

PERI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $869.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.3% and +17.04%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Perion Network. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Perion Network possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Perion Network's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.69 for its industry.

We can also see that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PERI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

