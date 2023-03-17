Perion Network (PERI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $35.50, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 6.55% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Perion Network will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 57.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.65 million, up 13.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $730.13 million, which would represent changes of +8.91% and +14.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Perion Network currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.48, which means Perion Network is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PERI's PEG ratio is currently 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

