Perion Network (PERI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed at $8.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 28.94% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

PERI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 12, 2020. In that report, analysts expect PERI to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $75.30 million, up 4.64% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PERI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.39% higher. PERI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PERI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.8, so we one might conclude that PERI is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PERI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

