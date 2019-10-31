Perion Network (PERI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $5.35, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 15.94% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PERI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 6, 2019. In that report, analysts expect PERI to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $65 million, up 13.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $258.16 million, which would represent changes of +25.81% and +2.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PERI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PERI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note PERI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.4.

Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 2.27 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PERI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

