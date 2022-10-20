Perion Network (PERI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $23.29, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had gained 9.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Perion Network will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Perion Network is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.01 million, up 30.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $631.79 million. These totals would mark changes of +96.08% and +32.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.93% higher. Perion Network is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Perion Network is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.59, so we one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



