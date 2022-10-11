Perion Network (PERI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $22.10, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had lost 3.74% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.01 million, up 30.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $631.79 million. These totals would mark changes of +96.08% and +32.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.93% higher. Perion Network is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Perion Network is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.41, so we one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PERI's PEG ratio is currently 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.