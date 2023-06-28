Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $30.54, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 3.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $169.81 million, up 15.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $734.59 million, which would represent changes of +14.98% and +14.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Perion Network is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.93.

It is also worth noting that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PERI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.