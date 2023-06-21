Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $33.16, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had gained 11.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Perion Network is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $169.81 million, up 15.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $734.59 million. These totals would mark changes of +14.98% and +14.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Perion Network has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.66.

It is also worth noting that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.