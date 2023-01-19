Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed the most recent trading day at $28.53, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 15.01% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 8, 2023. On that day, Perion Network is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $205.07 million, up 29.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Perion Network's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.2, which means Perion Network is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.