Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Perion Network (PERI) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had lost 8.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 47.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $201.65 million, up 27.64% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Perion Network currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Perion Network is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.74.

Meanwhile, PERI's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

