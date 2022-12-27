Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $24.42, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had lost 4.65% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Perion Network is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $201.65 million, up 27.64% from the prior-year quarter.

PERI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $632.34 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.69% and +32.15%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Perion Network is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Perion Network is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.68.

We can also see that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PERI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

