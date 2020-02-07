Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $7.92, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had lost 4.67% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PERI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 12, 2020. In that report, analysts expect PERI to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $75.30 million, up 4.64% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PERI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.73% higher. PERI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note PERI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.05, so we one might conclude that PERI is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PERI's PEG ratio is currently 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PERI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

