Perion Network Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:PERI) Price In Tune With Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.6x Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 21x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Perion Network could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

April 30th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Perion Network's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 23%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 32% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 16% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Perion Network's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Perion Network's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Perion Network's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

