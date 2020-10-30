Perion Network Ltd. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$83m, some 5.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.08, 45% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Perion Network after the latest results. NasdaqGS:PERI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Following the latest results, Perion Network's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$323.2m in 2021. This would be a solid 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 19% to US$0.22 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$317.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.28 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a large cut to EPS estimates.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 7.1% to US$10.00, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Perion Network analyst has a price target of US$11.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Perion Network's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.4%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.7% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Perion Network to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Perion Network. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Perion Network. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Perion Network analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Perion Network has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

