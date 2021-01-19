Perion Network Lifts Q4 And FY Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Tuesday lifted its fourth-quarter and full year 2020 revenue outlook.

The company now expects revenue of $110 million to $115 million and $320 million to $325 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $100.51 million and $311.31 million.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $100 million to $105 million and $310 million to $315 million, respectively.

Perion expects earnings of $0.17 to $0.19 for the fourth quarter and $0.22 to $0.24 for the full year 2020.

The company expects adjusted earnings of $0.35 to $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter and $0.80 to $0.82 for the full year 2020.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.23 per share and $0.27 per share.

