Markets

Perion Network Lifts Q4 And FY Revenue Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Tuesday lifted its fourth-quarter and full year 2020 revenue outlook.

The company now expects revenue of $110 million to $115 million and $320 million to $325 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $100.51 million and $311.31 million.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $100 million to $105 million and $310 million to $315 million, respectively.

Perion expects earnings of $0.17 to $0.19 for the fourth quarter and $0.22 to $0.24 for the full year 2020.

The company expects adjusted earnings of $0.35 to $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter and $0.80 to $0.82 for the full year 2020.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.23 per share and $0.27 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PERI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular