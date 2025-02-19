PERION NETWORK Earnings Results: $PERI Reports Quarterly Earnings

PERION NETWORK ($PERI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $129,580,000, missing estimates of $133,046,148 by $-3,466,148.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PERI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PERION NETWORK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of PERION NETWORK stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 556,083 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,710,023
- UBS GROUP AG added 297,666 shares (+3773.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,521,231
- SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP added 179,557 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,520,847
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 167,814 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,421,384
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 150,674 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,276,208
- PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 150,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,182,000
- SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 131,997 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,118,014
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.