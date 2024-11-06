News & Insights

Stocks

Perion Network backs FY24 revenue view $490M-$510M, consensus $500.55M

November 06, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view $48M-$52M. “Perion strives to serve its customers at the highest level while profitably growing the business and delivering value to shareholders. We will continue to accomplish this by combining internally developed and integrated technology solutions and adding more successful and synergetic growth engines organically and inorganically. We expect to generate positive operating cash flow in 2024, as we have consistently done since 2014.” concluded Jacobson.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PERI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PERI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.