Perion Network backs FY24 revenue view $490M-$510M, consensus $500.55M

Backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view $48M-$52M. “Perion strives to serve its customers at the highest level while profitably growing the business and delivering value to shareholders. We will continue to accomplish this by combining internally developed and integrated technology solutions and adding more successful and synergetic growth engines organically and inorganically. We expect to generate positive operating cash flow in 2024, as we have consistently done since 2014.” concluded Jacobson.

