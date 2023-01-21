Period Underwear Brand Thinx Reaches Settlement. Here's How Customers Can Get a Refund

What happened

Thinx, a popular period underwear brand, was involved in a class action lawsuit, Dickens, et al. v. Thinx Inc. Plaintiffs alleged that third-party testing showed Thinx products contained per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are human-made chemicals.

In a settlement, Thinx agreed to pay $4 million into a cash fund and may pay up to an additional $1 million if needed to pay valid claims. Settlement class members who submit valid claims can receive cash reimbursement or a discount voucher.

Thinx denies any wrongdoing and made the following statement on Twitter: "Our customers' health and safety remains our top priority. We can confirm that PFAS have never been part of our product design. We will continue to take measures to ensure that PFAS are not added to our products. The litigation against Thinx has been resolved and is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing by Thinx, and we deny all allegations made in the lawsuit."

So what

Many people who get periods seek alternative and more sustainable solutions to traditional period hygiene products beyond pads and tampons. Period underwear is one such alternative that is available. When clothing items like this are purchased, consumers want to feel confident that they're buying safe products free of harmful chemicals.

Since period underwear isn't a one-time-use product, they are more of an investment when compared to cheaper, disposable period products. Buying multiple pairs of period underwear will impact anyone's personal finance situation. Some customers may want to submit a claim to get a refund or discount voucher after hearing about the lawsuit allegations.

Now what

You can submit a claim if you bought one or more pairs of Thinx underwear between November 12, 2016, and November 28, 2022. Those interested should submit a claim at thinxunderwearsettlement.com by April 12, 2023.

Settlement class members who submit a valid claim can choose between one of the following:

Cash reimbursement with proof of purchase: Receive a $7.00 refund for each purchase of up to three pairs of Thinx for a total refund of up to $21.00.

Receive a $7.00 refund for each purchase of up to three pairs of Thinx for a total refund of up to $21.00. Cash reimbursement without proof of purchase: Receive a $3.50 refund for each purchase of up to three pairs of Thinx for a total refund of up to $10.50.

Receive a $3.50 refund for each purchase of up to three pairs of Thinx for a total refund of up to $10.50. Voucher: Receive a voucher for a discount of 35% off future purchases of up to $150 of eligible products in a single transaction with a maximum discount of $52.50.

If you've previously invested in Thinx period underwear, submitting a claim is an easy way to increase your checking account balance. After all, period products aren't cheap -- so don't miss out on any compensation that you're owed.

