Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) ended the recent trading session at $7.06, demonstrating a +1.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.06% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Perimeter Solutions, SA will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.15, signifying a 200% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55 million, up 25.4% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $462.5 million, indicating changes of +123.08% and +43.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Perimeter Solutions, SA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.41% higher. Perimeter Solutions, SA presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Perimeter Solutions, SA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.01.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

