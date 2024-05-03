Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) closed at $7.09 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.26% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Perimeter Solutions, SA will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 9, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.15, indicating a 200% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $55 million, indicating a 25.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $462.5 million, which would represent changes of +123.08% and +43.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perimeter Solutions, SA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.41% higher. Perimeter Solutions, SA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Perimeter Solutions, SA has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.45 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.96 of its industry.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.