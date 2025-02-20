PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Earnings Results: $PRM Reports Quarterly Earnings

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA ($PRM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $86,230,000, beating estimates of $77,780,100 by $8,449,900.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Insider Trading Activity

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA insiders have traded $PRM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAITHAM KHOURI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 260,156 shares for an estimated $3,155,696 .

. TRACY BRITT COOL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $640,500

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

