PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Earnings Preview: Recent $PRM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA ($PRM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $75,750,000 and earnings of $0.02 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PRM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Insider Trading Activity
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA insiders have traded $PRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HAITHAM KHOURI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 260,156 shares for an estimated $3,155,696.
- VIVEK RAJ sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,292,500
- TRACY BRITT COOL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $640,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC removed 21,600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,048,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 10,575,825 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,159,043
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 10,533,725 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,621,005
- MERITAGE GROUP LP removed 8,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,240,000
- MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP removed 6,725,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,945,500
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,884,988 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,430,146
- BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO removed 3,703,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,326,359
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRM forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.