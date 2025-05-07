PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Earnings Preview: Recent $PRM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA ($PRM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $75,750,000 and earnings of $0.02 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PRM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Insider Trading Activity

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA insiders have traded $PRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAITHAM KHOURI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 260,156 shares for an estimated $3,155,696 .

. VIVEK RAJ sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,292,500

TRACY BRITT COOL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $640,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.