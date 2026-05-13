Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Price Target Increased by 13.85% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is an increase of 13.85% from the prior estimate of $33.15 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.33% from the latest reported closing price of $33.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perimeter Solutions. This is an decrease of 148 owner(s) or 33.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRM is 0.41%, an increase of 87.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.20% to 134,843K shares. The put/call ratio of PRM is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 21,855K shares representing 13.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 12,513K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,879K shares , representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 45.52% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,175K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,692K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing an increase of 35.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 31.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,422K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 23.36% over the last quarter.

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