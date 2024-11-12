News & Insights

Perimeter Solutions Achieves Strong Q3 Sales Growth

November 12, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Perimeter Solutions ( (PRM) ).

Perimeter Solutions reported a remarkable 102% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $288.4 million, driven by strong performance in both its Fire Safety and Specialty Products segments. Despite a net loss of $89.2 million, the company achieved a 177% surge in adjusted EBITDA to $170.4 million, showcasing the effectiveness of its operational strategies and market recovery. With considerable cash reserves and reduced net leverage, Perimeter remains well-positioned for future capital allocation, supporting its mission-critical offerings in firefighting and specialty chemicals.

