Perimeter Medical Imaging AI upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (PYNKF) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of C$1.50, up from C$1, citing “imminent” top-line data from Perimeter Medical’s pivotal trial of the AI-enabled B-Series OCT device, anticipated Breakthrough Device Designation-accelerated FDA clearance in mid-to-late FY25 and full commercial roll-out in FY26, combined with early sales traction and utilization numbers from its core S-Series device and the recent lift of its financing overhang.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PYNKF:
- Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Sees Revenue Surge
- Perimeter Medical Imaging Completes Funding Round
- Perimeter Medical Advances Breast Surgery AI Trial
- Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Secures Over $9.8 Million Funding
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.