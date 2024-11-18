News & Insights

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

November 18, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Raymond James upgraded Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (PYNKF) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of C$1.50, up from C$1, citing “imminent” top-line data from Perimeter Medical’s pivotal trial of the AI-enabled B-Series OCT device, anticipated Breakthrough Device Designation-accelerated FDA clearance in mid-to-late FY25 and full commercial roll-out in FY26, combined with early sales traction and utilization numbers from its core S-Series device and the recent lift of its financing overhang.

