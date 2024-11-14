Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Sees Revenue Surge

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSE:PINK) has released an update.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has reported a significant 142% increase in third-quarter revenue for 2024, driven by the commercial success of its FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system. The company also completed a major private placement, raising approximately $11.9 million, and is progressing in the development and clinical trials of its next-generation B-Series OCT system.

